5 Things to do in Grundy County: Races, Coal City Fall Festival and more

1. Coal City Fall Festival: 6 p.m. Friday and 4 p.m. Saturday, 60 E. Chestnut St. and on Broadway Street, and at Campbell Park at the corner of Broadway and Chestnut streets
The Coal City Fall Festival is bigger this year than it’s ever been, with a touch-a-truck, inflatable games and activities, food vendors and live music taking over the downtown Friday and Saturday nights. Coinciding with the Fall Festival is the Megan’s Mission 5K Walk and Run at 6 p.m.
2. Bettenhausen Memorial Weekend: 8 p.m. Friday and 7 p.m. Saturday at the Grundy County Speedway, 8890 N. Route 47 in Morris
The Grundy County Speedway is home to more racing this weekend than just about anywhere else as cars take to the track for the Bettenhausen Memorial Weekend. Street stocks, pure stocks, hobby stocks and Midwest Cup Super Series cars race on Friday night and the Bettenhausen Memorial 100 takes place Saturday night.
3. Morris Beer Fest: 1 p.m. Saturday at Goold Park, 308 Northern Ave., Morris
The Morris Beer Fest returns Saturday, bringing more than 40 beer vendors to Goold Park along with live music, food and more. Tickets for the event are available at morrisbeerfest.com.
4. Junk in the Trunk sales: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, 100 Commercial Drive, Morris.
The Junk in the Trunk charity flea market returns to Morris on Sunday, which is a good place to find antiques, gifts, toys, decorations and more. Donations and vendor fees are all donated to a different charity each month.
5. Minooka Community Picnic: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Lions Park, 8875 McEvilly Road, Minooka
Bring the family to the free community picnic at Lions Park for free food, face painting, games, prizes and more. Attendees are asked to bring their own lawn chair.
