Morris Cruise Night raises over $5,000 for Pink Heals Saturday night

The September Morris Cruise Night raised $5,226 for Pink Heals: Joliet Area on Saturday night thanks to over $10,000 in 50/50 raffle ticket sales.

The cruise night drew 778 total vehicle entries, and marked the 100th event held by Morris Cruise Night as an organization.

A 1955 Ford F100 was the winner of the beneficiary’s choice award and a 1971 Plymouth Duster 340 was the winner of the Celebrity Choice award, selected by Montage Wine Bar owner Michelle Xydakis.

The final Morris Cruise Night of 2023 takes place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14 in Downtown Morris. It will benefit the Morris Shrine Club.