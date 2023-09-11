September 11, 2023
Shaw Local
Morris Cruise Night raises over $5,000 for Pink Heals Saturday night

By Shaw Local News Network
The winners of Morris Cruise Night's September event.

The winners of Morris Cruise Night's September event. (Photo contributed by Morris Cruise Night)

The September Morris Cruise Night raised $5,226 for Pink Heals: Joliet Area on Saturday night thanks to over $10,000 in 50/50 raffle ticket sales.

The cruise night drew 778 total vehicle entries, and marked the 100th event held by Morris Cruise Night as an organization.

A 1955 Ford F100 was the winner of the beneficiary’s choice award and a 1971 Plymouth Duster 340 was the winner of the Celebrity Choice award, selected by Montage Wine Bar owner Michelle Xydakis.

The final Morris Cruise Night of 2023 takes place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14 in Downtown Morris. It will benefit the Morris Shrine Club.

Morris
