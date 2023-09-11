Forest Preserve District of Will County celebrates return of American white pelicans to local waters

The Forest Preserve District of Will County is hosting its annual Pelican Watch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23 at the Four Rivers Environmental Education Center in Channahon.

“Pelican Watch is a great time to visit Four Rivers to learn about this amazing bird and see it firsthand,” said Alexis Lyons, a Forest Preserve interpretive naturalist. “American White Pelican have already made their way to the confluence of the DuPage and Des Plaines rivers, preparing for the celebration!”

Pelican Watch will feature live pelican presentations by “Hoo” Haven at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. in the Four Rivers Grand Hall. (Limited seating is available.) “Hoo” Haven is a Durand, Illinois-based wildlife rehabilitation and education center.

Guided hikes will lead attendees to pelican-watching hotspots. And if you get hungry after hiking to see pelicans, Lil’ Deb’s Mobile Eats food truck will be on site to provide tasty treats for sale.

This year’s Pelican Watch will include fun outdoor activities, too.

“There’s something fun for everyone, s’mores around the campfire, jousting in an inflatable ring and learning about wetlands through a game of hopscotch,” Lyons said.

But the pelicans are the main draw, of course. The birds can weigh up to 30 pounds and their wingspans of 8-10 feet make them one of the largest birds on the continent.

“These unusual birds are a sight to see with their oversized bills, large wingspan, and beautiful white-and-black feathers,” Lyon said.

Four Rivers attracts pelicans because of the wide waters found where the rivers join, she added.

”We are fortunate that hundreds of these fascinating birds gather here at Four Rivers,” she said. “Their visit only occurs twice a year during their migration to and from their breeding grounds. This unique experience is worth sharing with everyone at our Pelican Watch event!”

Volunteers are still needed to help at Pelican Watch. If you are interested in signing up, contact volunteer services supervisor Emily Kenny at 815-722-7364 or volunteerservices@fpdwc.org.

Pelican Watch is supported by funding from Alliance Pipeline, a joint venture of Enbridge and Pembina, and through the assistance of The Nature Foundation of Will County.For more information on the Forest Preserve District of Will County, visit ReconnectWithNature.org.