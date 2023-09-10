Morris Theatre Guild announces auditions for Christmas show

The Morris Theatre Guild is announcing upcoming auditions for “Jacob Marley Christmas Carol” from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sept. 24.

The guild is casting for roles open to both men and women, and auditions consist of cold readings from the script.

“Marley was dead, to begin with,” —and what happens to Ebenezer Scrooge’s mean, sour, pruney old business partner after that? Chained and shackled, Marley is condemned to a hellish eternity. He’s even given his own private tormentor: a malicious little hell-sprite who thoroughly enjoys his work. Desperate, Marley accepts his one chance to free himself: To escape his own chains, he must first redeem Scrooge. So begins a journey of laughter and terror, redemption and renewal, during which Scrooge’s heart, indeed, is opened; but not before Marley—in this irreverent, funny and deeply moving story—discovers his own.

Auditions will take place at the Morris Theatre Guild, 516 W Illinois Ave, Morris,IL. Contact the Morris Theatre Guild with any questions at info@morristheatreguild.org or send a Facebook message.