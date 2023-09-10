Minooka Community High School’s Danek named Illinois Communication and Theater Association President

Heather Danek, a speech and drama instructor at Minooka Community High School, will be taking on the one-year term as part of a four-year rotation as the President of the Illinois Communication and Theater Association later this month.

Danek, who lives in Morris, began teaching at MCHS in 1998. She was originally a member of the Iowa High School Speech Association in her first year of teaching as well as competed in activities within the organization during her own high school years growing up in Iowa. Upon moving to Illinois, she quickly became a member of the ICTA to support building professional development opportunities for teachers throughout the state.

As president, she will set agendas, organize meetings and initiatives for the subsequent year.

“I am most looking forward to continuing to make progress on outreach membership, legislative advocacy, improving classroom pedagogy, and continuing to work with institutes of higher education to improve dual credit instruction,” Danek said. “I have brought ideas back to my department and my team. Communication education can be central to any teacher’s practice.”

Three other MCHS teachers are presenting at the upcoming 2023 ICTA Convention later this month, of which Danek helped to organize, include Matt Marino, Nicole Bolek, and former longtime librarian, Carolyn Kinsella. This professional development event, open to all teachers, will be hosted Sept. 14-17, 2023 at Heartland Community College.

In 2021, the Illinois state legislature unanimously approved a revision to the School Code. Forensic speech was included as an option for high school graduation in Illinois. Danek was part of the ICTA Advocacy Committee who worked on this initiative. Additionally, she was the 2022 co-winner of ICTA’s Edith Marjorie Harrod Award for her work on the Advocacy Committee and the school code initiative.

The Illinois Communication and Theatre Association cultivates teaching, learning, service, and advocacy by supporting and developing educators through innovative pedagogies and promoting and advancing public discourse knowledge and skills as integral to learning and life-long citizenry. To learn more about the ICTA, visit illinoiscta.org.