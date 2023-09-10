Community Pulse: It’s Prom Night at the United Way of Grundy County

Wednesday night is Nostalgic Prom Night at the United Way of Grundy’s campaign celebration dinner and auction fundraising event. Staff and Special Event Committee volunteers are busy decorating and setting up for this evening’s event. Our Special Events Committee is comprised of a few of our Board Members and a few local volunteers. Special Events Committee Members include: Laura Angwin, Katie Bodine, Megan Borchers, Bev Henke, Brenda Kreiger, Heidi Lawton, Paula Mercer, Karen Nall and Christina Van Yperen. Their hard work and dedication to creating a fun, unique and successful fundraising event every year is greatly appreciated. Looking to volunteer for future events? There are always opportunities for others in the community to volunteer and help us with our fundraising efforts.

The purpose of the annual dinner event is not only to raise funds, but to also acknowledge those companies and businesses that support our United Way throughout the year, as well as, to recognize the great work that our funded Community Partner Agencies do to help those in need in our community.

Since 2010, this event has always included a fun theme where costumes and theme attire are always encouraged, but not required. It’s always exciting to see how event attendees would be so creative in their costumes each year. Themes in the past included: several eras like the roaring 20′s, 50′s, 60′s, and 80′s, in addition to sports, mardi gras, and western themes. Last year the theme was Community Heroes; where we highlighted stories from the frontlines and spotlighted several community organizations who found their inner hero by going above and beyond during the pandemic to help make a difference in our community.

The funds raised from this annual event are invested in local human service programs to address our community’s most critical needs for the health, education and financial stability for every person in Grundy County. We invest in human service programs in five focus areas, which are the building blocks for a good life. These include: fulfilling urgent and basic human needs, promoting health and wellness, improving financial stability, increasing independence and self-sufficiency, and helping youth succeed.

More than 50 human service programs are funded annually which address basic human needs, education, health & wellness, crisis intervention, mental health services, domestic violence programs, transportation, disaster relief, and our Grundy County 2-1-1 for individuals, families, youth, seniors, low-income families, persons with disabilities, and veterans in Grundy County. United Way of Grundy County’s support of these programs create positive, sustainable change. Every dollar makes a difference and helps more than one non-profit agency, more than one program, and more than one person in Grundy County.

We could not do this without the generosity of the donors, event sponsors and those attending our annual fundraising event. We thank all our sponsors and donors for their support for this year’s event; including our Diamond Sponsors: Busey Bank, D’Arcy Chevrolet and Old National Bank.

Since 1946, United Way of Grundy County has been making a positive impact in the Grundy County community by focusing on the building blocks for a good life: Education, Financial Stability and Health.

For more information about the United Way of Grundy County and ways that you can support our efforts through sponsorships or by volunteering; call our office at (815) 942-4430, email us at Info@UWGrundy.org, visit our website at www.UWGrundy.org, and find us on Facebook.