Illinois EMA highlights readiness efforts for National Preparedness Month

September is the start of National Preparedness Month where the Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Office of Homeland Security (IEMA-OHS) and county Emergency Managers are highlighting the importance of all readiness efforts across the state.

“A disaster preparedness kit and immediate access to the best resources to current safety information is so vital especially during an emergency,” said Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Office of Homeland Security Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau. “Additionally, we must continue to strengthen our communities, including older adults, and inform their caregivers ahead of any disasters.”

The IEMA-OHS wants residents to follow the national campaign “Take control in 1, 2, 3.”

The first step is to assess needs, and take several factors into account to decide what needs to be done. This means keeping pets and children safe, as well as keeping personal medical conditions and disabilities in mind. The second step is to make a plan for where to go and what to do if a disaster strikes. The third step is to stay engaged with a support network of neighbors, family and friends.

“Your disaster preparedness kit and communications plan should be designed to support your needs, but also the needs of those who may depend on you such as family, pets, and neighbors” said IEMA-OHS Office of Emergency Management Deputy Director Clayton Kuetemeyer. “While a three-day supply of food, water, and medications are standard needs, everyone should supplement their kits with specific items that could help them during an emergency.”

An emergency preparedness kit should include these items: