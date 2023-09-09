Grundy County Corn Festival baby photo contest entires accepted through Tuesday, Sept. 19

Entries into the baby photo contest at the Grundy County Corn Festival are being accepted until 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19.

An 8 inch by 10 inch unframed photograph must be delivered in person to the Corn Festival office at 909 Liberty St. Entries by mail or email will not be accepted.

The age groups are from six to 12 months, two years old, three years old, and four and five year olds are in a group together. Twins and triplets should all be in one photograph.

Photos will be judged on clarity, personality, and appropriateness of the subject.