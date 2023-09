This year’s Grundy County Corn Festival will feature a massive, 24-team pickleball tournament at Shabbona School, 725 School St. in Morris.

Co-ed teams will be determined by random selection, and the tournament will be double elimination. Participants will need to stay on-site until eliminated.

Registration is available at www.cornfestival.org/activities/registrations. The deadline for registration is Sept. 23. For questions, email mjdarin@sbcglobal.net or eightbuck@comcast.net.