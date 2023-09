Antique and art expert Rex Newel of Rex’s Antique Roadshow will appraise and discuss items from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 25 at Fossil Ridge Public Library, 386 West Kennedy Road in Braidwood.

Newel will appraise one item for the first 40 patrons to register for this event. Spectators are welcome. For more information, call 815-458-2187.