Park Street Church, 806 Park St. in Mazon, is hosting a movie night showing the Super Mario Bros. Movie at 7 p.m. Friday.

This will be a free outdoor event taking place in the courtyard, with burgers, hot dogs and drinks.

Kids are welcome to decorate a cardboard box like their favorite Mario Kart vehicle, and the best kart will win a prize.

Adults are asked to bring a chair or blanket to sit on the grass, although there are metal folding chairs available.