The Three French Hens Country Market returns at 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. to the parking lot of 402 Liberty St. in Downtown Morris this Saturday.

The lot will be filled with vendors bringing baked goods, fresh produce, handmade goods, antiques, and more.

The final Three French Hens Country Market for the summer season will run from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 14 before the market moves into Jennifer’s Garden on Nov. 10 and 11.