Morris Woman’s Club seeking teams for Scarecrow Stroll

The Morris Woman’s Club is looking for teams to build scarecrows for the annual Scarecrow Stroll event that takes place in Chapin Park during Corn Fest.

The cost is $40 and includes one Corn Fest button, and the registration deadline is Wednesday, Sept. 13.

Mail entry forms to PO Box 334 or register via email at morriswomansclub@gmail.com.

Those who register will receive a frame to build the scarecrow on, and the scarecrow must be original and made by the person who registered. The theme for 2023 is “A Continued Tradition.”

Ribbons can be earned for eight categories: best of theme, most creative, best individual youth, best youth organization, best organization, best business, best family/individual and people’s choice.

Set up takes place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 26.