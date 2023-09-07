Illinois Extension selected to establish environmental assistance center

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Energy, is funding the creation of Thriving Communities Technical Assistance Centers to help rural and underserved communities access state and federal funding for environmental infrastructure improvements.

University of Illinois Extension’s Community and Economic Development team, in partnership with the University of Minnesota-led TCTAC, will receive $750,000 over five years to form and coordinate a technical assistance center in Illinois, according to a news release from the Extension Marketing and Communication Office.

Illinois Extension CED team members will partner with other Cooperative Extension System members and non-profit partners in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Ohio to apply for federal funding for environmental and energy projects in remote, rural and disadvantaged communities in the region. Each state will establish “one-stop shops” for grant and planning assistance. The process will be oriented around three activities:

Identify underserved and overburdened communities that could benefit from environmental and energy-related programs.

Help communities develop their own ability to engage in environmental decision-making and access technical assistance.

Provide tailored, accessible, culturally appropriate assistance that allows communities to secure funding and resources that materially improve their social, economic, and environmental outcomes.

Illinois Extension Community and Economic Development Specialist Lisa Merrifield will serve as project manager and Illinois representative for the EPA Region 5 TCTAC. Merrifield is an environmental scientist and regional planner with over 25 years of experience working with Illinois communities to build environmental, economic and social resilience in response to the changing climate.