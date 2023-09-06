September 06, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred MilesGames and Puzzles

Slooper Society of America hosts 98th annual meeting Oct. 8 in Norway

By Shaw Local News Network

The Norsk Museum details the history of the La Salle County community where it is located, and the Norwegians who founded it.

The Slooper Society of America, a historical group with membership consisting of the descendants of early Norwegian pioneers, is meeting at noon on Sunday, Oct. 8 at 3656 E. 2631 Rd, Sheridan.

The featured presentation will be “The Sloopers of 1825″ by Dale Goodman, a descendant of Tormond Madland and Siri Iversdatter Seldal, who sailed aboard Restauration in 1825.

This meeting is not limited to just Slooper descendants, but anyone with an interest in Norwegian-American history and culture. An RSVP is is necessary to guarantee seating.

The doors open at noon and a business meeting beginsat 12:30 p.m. A Taste of Norway starts at 1 p.m. and the presentation begins at 2 p.m. Visitors are welcome to check out the Norsk Museum afterward.

The suggested donation for a meal is $15 per person and $8 for children under the age of nine.

The food will include cod, ham, kumla, pickled and creamed herring, meatballs, cabbage, Jarlsburg cheese, specialty breads, and more.

Call 815-343-5070 to RSVP. Those interested must RSVP before Saturday, Sept. 30.

Morris
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois