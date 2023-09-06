Grundy County Circuit Clerk announces petition filing dates for March’s election

Kay Olson, the Grundy County Circuit Clerk, announced Monday that established political party candidates in Grundy County who wish to appear on the Tuesday, March 19 general primary ballot can begin picking up petition packets.

Candidates can also download the packets from the County Clerk’s website at www.grundycountyil.gov under “election information.” They may also request to receive a petition packet by e-mail by contacting the Clerk’s office at elections@grundycountyil.gov.

Tuesday was the first day to circulate petitions for signatures. Grundy County Offices to be nominated at the Primary include Circuit Clerk, Coroner, State’s Attorney and County Board members for districts one, two and three.

Petitions can be filed in-person starting Monday, Nov. 27 through Monday, Dec. 4 during regular clerk hours. The clerk’s office will stay open until 5 p.m. on the last day of filing.

Petitions may also be mailed to Grundy County Clerk, 111 E. Washington St., Room 12, Morris 60450. However, they must be returned by Monday, Dec. 4. Petitions received before the first day of filing cannot be accepted.

The clerk’s office cannot provide legal opinions regarding petition papers. Candidates are encouraged to consult their own legal advisors on questions related to their petition packets. Once petition papers are filed, they cannot be changed or amended. Nominating papers are subject to legal challenges by qualified objectors.

The 2024 Candidates Guide and the 2024 Election and Campaign Disclosure Calendar are available online, at the Illinois State Board of Elections website at http://elections.il.gov.

Petition packets for independent and new party candidates will be available after the March Primary. For more information, please contact the Grundy County Clerk’s Office at 815 941-3222, option #1, or e-mail elections@grundycountyil.gov.