5 Things to do in Grundy County: Cruise Night, French Hen Market

1. Three French Hens Market: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in downtown Morris.
This Saturday is another busy one for downtown Morris as the Three French Hens Market kicks off a busy day with a collection of vendors selling antiques, baked goods, crafts and more.
2. Morris Cruise Night: 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday in downtown Morris.
Take a stroll around downtown Morris to see the many, many classic and show cars from hobbyists around the region. Entry fee for vehicles costs $10 but is free to attend. This month’s beneficiary is the Pink Heals Joliet Area Chapter.
3. Walk to End Alzheimer’s: 8:30 a.m. Saturday in the Jordan block, Ottawa.
Join the rest of the Illinois Valley in raising awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Registration is required at act.als.org/illinoisvalley or on event day at the registration tent. This event is free to attend, but those who do attend are encouraged to fundraise. The route is a half-mile long.
4. Minooka Fall Garage Sales: Thursday through Saturday in Minooka.
Some people like to go to the markets, while others prefer an old-fashioned rummage sale. Nobody knows what they’ll find at a garage sale, and Minooka is hosting village-wide garage sales this weekend.
5. Diamond Fall Fun Fest: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday at Diamond Village Hall, 1750 E. Division St.
Head to Diamond for a day full of games, slides, a petting zoo, an animal show and live music by artist Leroy Winn. Juggler Andy Head also will perform.
