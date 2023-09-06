5 Things to do in Grundy County: Cruise Night, French Hen Market

1. Three French Hens Market: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in downtown Morris.

This Saturday is another busy one for downtown Morris as the Three French Hens Market kicks off a busy day with a collection of vendors selling antiques, baked goods, crafts and more.

2. Morris Cruise Night: 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday in downtown Morris.

Take a stroll around downtown Morris to see the many, many classic and show cars from hobbyists around the region. Entry fee for vehicles costs $10 but is free to attend. This month’s beneficiary is the Pink Heals Joliet Area Chapter.

A 1970 Chevy Chevelle SS at the Morris Cruise Night on Saturday. (RANDY CURRY)

3. Walk to End Alzheimer’s: 8:30 a.m. Saturday in the Jordan block, Ottawa.

Join the rest of the Illinois Valley in raising awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Registration is required at act.als.org/illinoisvalley or on event day at the registration tent. This event is free to attend, but those who do attend are encouraged to fundraise. The route is a half-mile long.

4. Minooka Fall Garage Sales: Thursday through Saturday in Minooka.

Some people like to go to the markets, while others prefer an old-fashioned rummage sale. Nobody knows what they’ll find at a garage sale, and Minooka is hosting village-wide garage sales this weekend.

Participants in Ottawa's walk to end Alzheimer's begin the walk at the starting point on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Olivia Doak - odoak@)

5. Diamond Fall Fun Fest: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday at Diamond Village Hall, 1750 E. Division St.

Head to Diamond for a day full of games, slides, a petting zoo, an animal show and live music by artist Leroy Winn. Juggler Andy Head also will perform.