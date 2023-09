Morris Varsity Poms Boosters will hold Toga/Frat Night Musical Bingo at 7 p.m. Saturday, September 16 at Morris VFW Post 6049, 309 McKinley Street in Morris.

Participation costs $25 per person and includes a walking taco bar. Togas and frat house attire are encouraged. Doors open at 6 p.m. Prizes will be awarded.

This event is for those aged 21 years and older. Reserve tickets today at tinyurl.com/mvpmusicalbingo.