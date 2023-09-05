Mobile DMV comes to Troy Township Tuesday, Oct. 3

Township Supervisor Joseph Baltz announced that Troy Township is hosting the Illinois Secretary of State’s Mobile DMV and ICash from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 3 at the Troy Township Community Center, 25448 Seil Rd, Shorewood.

Illinois residents can get their Real IDs, renew licenses, obtain duplicate or corrected licenses, ID cards and vehicle registration stickers. Organ and tissue donor, along with voter registration with license or IDs is also available. The forms to obtain a Real ID are available at https://realid.ilsos.gov/.

Appointments are required and can be made at 814-744-1969.

A Rules of the Road Review Course will also be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The Rules of the Road Review Course is designed to give drivers, especially seniors, the knowledge and confidence needed to renew or obtain a driver’s license. The questions and information in the Rules of the Road Review Course are provided only to help drivers measure their knowledge of driving skills and Illinois traffic laws. Those interested can register for this class by calling 815-744-1968.

State Treasurer Michael Frerichs ICash Unit is also available. The State Treasurer is holiding $2.5 billion in unclaimed funds for Illinoisans. No appointment is necessary to visit the ICash boot.