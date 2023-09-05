Maria’s Pizzeria and Ristorante announces partnership with Meals on Wheels

Maria’s Pizzeria and Ristorante, 1591 N. Division St., Morris, is launching a new special menu for ages 60+ and spouses or caregivers, in partnership with the Meals on Wheels Foundation of Northern Illinois and the Community Nutrition Network and Senior Services Association.

For more information or to sign up, please call the local Meals on Wheels office at 815-941-1590 or stop by on September 5 or 12 from 8:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Saratoga Towers, 1700 Newton Dr., Morris. Those who register will receive a pre-loaded card to swipe at the restaurant.

Maria’s new special menu for ages 60+ and spouses or caregivers will include delicious favorites, such as the Chicken Parmesan, Chicken Marsala, Spaghetti Carbonara with bacon-pancetta, Spaghetti Bolognese, Fettuccine Alfredo, Shrimp Risotto, Chicken Caesar Salad, and Julienne Salad with ham and turkey and Swiss, American, and Provolone cheese.

The menu will be offered at Maria’s daily to dine in at the restaurant, from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. There is a $6.00 suggested donation per meal. Meals on Wheels is a donation-based nonprofit, and no one is ever turned away if unable or unwilling to make the suggested donation. The menu has been reviewed and approved by a licensed dietitian with AgeGuide, the state area agency on aging. Each meal includes three ounces of protein, one cup of vegetables (or two cups of raw, leafy vegetables), half a cup of fruit, two ounces of grains, and eight ounces of milk.

Maria’s Pizzeria and Ristorante is a romantic, family-owned Italian restaurant with an old-time vibe, which has been a landmark in Morris for decades. Maria’s offers excellent service in a beautiful atmosphere, catering for weddings, business luncheons, showers, and any event you may have. Maria’s banquet room also offers a facility for 35-100 people. Check out the website online at www.mariasristorante.net for more information.

Clients can also use their pre-loaded cards at other restaurants partnering in this program, such as Dakota’s Bar and Grille, 227 Heustis St., Yorkville, on Mondays through Thursdays from 2:00-5:00 p.m. For more information or to sign up, please call Meals on Wheels at 815-941-1590.

Community Nutrition Network and Senior Services Association (CNNSSA) provides home-delivered meals five days a week, weekend meals, shelf-stable meals twice a year, and meals at local restaurants through special partnerships. Our local cafes in Morris, Mazon, Minooka, and Coal City provide nutritious lunches during the week and socialization opportunities. For more information, please call 815-941-1590. The only requirement for participation is being age 60+.