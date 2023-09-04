Registration for NAMI Family-to-Family class opens, class starts Sept. 19

Registration for the NAMI Family-to-Family class that starts Tuesday, Sept. 19 is now open.

NAMI Family-to-Family is a free, eight session educational program for family, significant others and friends of people with mental health conditions. It is a designated evidence-based program.

This means that research shows that the program significantly improves the coping and problem-solving abilities of the people closest to a person with a mental health condition.

Family-to-Family is taught by NAMI-trained family members who understand the needs of taking the class because they have been caretakers of a loved one with a mental illness. It also provides information and strategies for those who have a loved one they are taking care of, and also helps them find out they are not alone.

The group setting of NAMI Family-to-Family provides mutual support and shared positive impact, and participants learn:

• How to solve problems and communicate effectively

• Taking care of yourself and managing your stress

• Supporting your loved one with compassion

• Finding and using local supports and services

• Up-to-date information on mental health conditions and how they affect the brain

• How to handle a crisis

• Current treatments and therapies

• The impact of mental health conditions on the entire family

Call 815-942-6389 to register.