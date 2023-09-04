September 04, 2023
Morris Grade School PTO hosts a .5K Color Run on Friday, Sept. 8

The Morris Grade PTO Color Run flyer. (Photo Contributed by the Morris Grade School PTO)

The Morris Grade School PTO is hosting a .5K Color Run. As in, the race will be half of a kilometer long.

The race takes place at 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 8 and costs anywhere from $20 to $35 to participate depending on the level selected at registration. Those interested can register at https://district54-pto.square.site/.

The $20 tier is for a basic entry, which grants entry to the run, a 2023 shirt, four bags of color powder and a commemorative wristband. The $25 tier includes two more bags of powder and face paint. The $30 tier includes Touch Of Color, a temporary tattoo and a pair of sunglasses and the $35 tier includes Touch of Color, So Bright, a glow wand, two glow sticks and a glow ring.

