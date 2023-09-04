Corn Festival buttons now on sale

Grundy County Corn Festival Board member Jim Maskel kicked off the 74th year of Corn Festival with the sale of the first button to Morris Mayor Chris Brown.

The price for a button is only $2 at many local merchants, and is a fundraiser for the festival. The buttons will grant entry to all Corn Festival events. Each button is numbered and also gives the holder a chance to win one of 8 prizes when the winning numbers are drawn after Corn Festival has ended.

The Grundy County Corn Festival will be held from September 27 – Oct. 1 in Morris. For more information, visit www.cornfestival.org or call the Corn Festival office at 815-942-CORN (2676).