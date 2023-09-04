Blast from the Past Car Show returns to Marseilles on Sunday, Oct. 1

The Blast from the Past Car Show returns to Marseilles from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 1 in the Terry Bentz car lot in the area of Bluff St., Route 6 and State Street.

It costs $10 to enter a vehicle, and viewing is free. There will be best-of-show trophies the original, modified, viewer’s choice and director’s choice categories.

There will also be crafters selling goods on the east side of State Street across from the post office, and the Cub Scouts Pack 3799 will be selling food. The Masonic Lodge will have popcorn.

Proceeds will be donated to the Illini State park Foundation Playground fund.