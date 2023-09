The Plattville United Methodist Church, 13025 Church Rd. in between Morris and Yorkville, is hosting its annual Ham Supper from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7.

The buffet-style dinner includes baked ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, coleslaw and homemade pies.

An adult ticket is $12. Ages six through 10 costs $6 and children under six cost $2.

Call Nancy at 815-475-7243 for tickets. Carryouts are available.