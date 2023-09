The Village of Minooka’s garage sales take place starting Thursday and ending on Saturday.

Maps of the garage sales are available at www.minooka.com, Ace Hardware, Casey’s, the Three River’s Public Library-Minooka branch, and the village hall.

Contact Event Coordinator Dawn Niner for more information regarding events in the Village of Minooka at dawn.niner@minooka.com or at 815-467-2151, ext. 3185.