Minooka Community High School recognized by US News & World Report

Minooka Community High School has been recognized by US News & World Report in its 2023-24 Best High Schools ranking. MCHS was recognized in the 37th percentile nationally, 31st percentile in Illinois and 45th percentile in the Chicago, Illinois Metro Area.

US News & World Report has been publishing school rankings in the education sector since 1983. The Best High Schools rankings identify the country’s top-performing public high schools. The goal is to provide a clear, unbiased picture of how well public schools serve all of their students – from the highest to lowest achieving – in preparing them to demonstrate proficiency in basic skills as well as readiness for college-level work. All data is collected from third party sources and does not collect or accept information directly from high schools.

Visit usnews.com and search “best high school rankings” to review the US News & World Report 2023-2024 Best High Schools rankings.