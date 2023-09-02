Community Pulse: Update on business deveopment in Morris, and reaping the harvest

As the calendar turns, we reflect on the careful sowing of seeds of economic development by many hands, and we see the fruits of another year’s labor.

Revenue is one way to measure a harvest. This fiscal year’s City sales tax revenue is approaching a record $10 million. This is due in part to efforts to make Morris a destination for visiting, traveling, and private investment. By focusing on this revenue source, the City can maintain a lower tax levy and shift a financial burden off its residents.

Hotel and motel stays in Morris are also on the rise, bringing in more tax dollars to reinvest in tourism. Throughout the summer, approximately 25,000 people experienced Goold Park as a venue for music in the bandshell, movies under the stars, swimming at the pool, and what we affectionally refer as “festival season”. Fforest Fest brought nationally known bands, vendors, and a food truck rally for the benefit of the I & M Canal Cleanup Coalition. The 33rd annual Dulcimer Fest followed with a weekend of hammered instrument workshops and performances. Days later, 31 Midwestern competitors arrived with their rigs to compete in the 2nd Annual Rhythm and BBQ Fest to benefit the Jason Clearwater Fund. The Morris Police Department and Grundy County Health Department brought the community together in the park for the first National Night Out in 20 years.

Downtown Morris remains the place to be on the second Saturday of the month. The 3 French Hens Country Market’s new location earned rave reviews from shoppers, vendors, and brick-and-mortar businesses. When the market concludes, Morris Cruise Night takes to the streets with car shows from through October. Volunteers welcomed an average 856 entries each month, while raising thousands for charities. Although Downtown is normally quiet on Sundays, the Morris Retail Association’s Rock the Block series filled the streets with music, dancing, food trucks, and shoppers. Many store owners and managers hosted these events in partnership with the City.

The 9th annual Liberty Arts Festival brought aspiring artists and aficionados to our community. Forty-five artisans competed in a juried show benefiting The Exibit Fine Arts Gallery. Laurel McGuire took top honors with her watercolor collection and Lauren Roth of Roth Pottery earned 2nd place, both hailing from Morris. Rick Decorrie Photography of Cissna Park earned third. Guests enjoyed music, dance, and drum performances. The Morris Watercolor Guild shone a light on the award-winning work of Ray Grossi. The Grundy Area Historical Museum hosted historic art exhibits, including one in partnership with the Morris Woman’s Club and another featuring Tom Turner’s pottery from Grundy County clay. Downtown retail stores competed in the popular Sip ‘N Shop promotion. Event comment cards showed 65% of respondents coming from outside of Morris, with nearly all remarking on our hospitality.

Throughout the fall, Morris remains a destination. The Morris Beer Fest returns to Goold Park September 16th, and our beloved Grundy County Corn Festival celebrates its 74th year at the end of the month. The Morris Retail Association invites you to the new Witches Night Out shopping event October 20th, followed by a family-friendly Boo Fest on the 21st. Then we’ll drape the streets in garland and welcome Santa to kick off Home for the Holidays November 24th- 26th.

Events do so much more than ring the registers for a day or two; they boost our economy and make Morris top of mind for those looking to live, work, and invest. In our work with new businesses- from

industrial development at the Brisbin Road interchange to entities eyeing Route 47 and our Downtown- quality of life is a differentiating factor to put their flag in the ground in Morris. We look forward to announcing the next major businesses that will create substantial jobs and tax revenue in our community soon.

To everyone supporting, visioning, investing in, and volunteering for the betterment of our city: Thank you. Together, we are creating an environment where businesses can be successful, and residents thrive. Together, we’ll reap a bountiful harvest in Morris