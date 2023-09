The Morris Area Public Library is hosting a meeting seeking public input on an addition to the building at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16 in the library’s basement at 604 Liberty St.

Studio GC Architecture and Interiors will lead the meeting, and will take questions and provide feedback to the audience that attends.

The library is also providing ice cream to those who attend. Onsite day care will also be available for those wishing to attend.