JJC students excel in national competitions

A total of seven students represented Joliet Junior College at two separate national competitions. Hosted by nationally recognized organizations, these competitions test students’ skills against those of their peers from across the country.

Six culinary students competed at the American Culinary Federation’s national student competition and returned to JJC with impressive hardware. First-year student Caitlyn Drzyzga placed first, earning the title ‘Student Chef of the Year.’ The student competition team earned fourth place and Best in Show for their entree and dessert.

JJC automotive alumnus Nathan Bulthuis won the gold medal in automotive service technology at the 2023 SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference. Bulthuis was the Illinois gold medalist and competed nationally as one of 31 competitors from across the country seeking the national title.