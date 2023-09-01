September 01, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred MilesGames and Puzzles

JJC students excel in national competitions

By Shaw Local News Network
Caitlyn Drzyzga, 21, of Lockport (center) representing Joliet Junior College, earned first place in the Student Chef of the Year competition at the American Culinary Federation National Convention in July in New Orleans. Drzyzga is pictured with JJC culinary competition team coaches Chef Alexis Ramos (left) and Chef Paul Bringas (right).

Caitlyn Drzyzga, 21, of Lockport (center) representing Joliet Junior College, earned first place in the Student Chef of the Year competition at the American Culinary Federation National Convention in July in New Orleans. Drzyzga is pictured with JJC culinary competition team coaches Chef Alexis Ramos (left) and Chef Paul Bringas (right). (Photo provided by Joliet Junior College)

A total of seven students represented Joliet Junior College at two separate national competitions. Hosted by nationally recognized organizations, these competitions test students’ skills against those of their peers from across the country.

Six culinary students competed at the American Culinary Federation’s national student competition and returned to JJC with impressive hardware. First-year student Caitlyn Drzyzga placed first, earning the title ‘Student Chef of the Year.’ The student competition team earned fourth place and Best in Show for their entree and dessert.

JJC automotive alumnus Nathan Bulthuis won the gold medal in automotive service technology at the 2023 SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference. Bulthuis was the Illinois gold medalist and competed nationally as one of 31 competitors from across the country seeking the national title.

Morris
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois