Channahon Lanes at 25306 W. Eames St. is hosting a 25th year anniversary event over Labor Day weekend starting at 3 p.m. on Friday with two free games of bowling, capping off the day with karaoke starting at 7 p.m.

The free games continue on Saturday, along with the Chicago All Fired Up Food Truck, kids activities and magic with Magic Frank. Steve Michaels Music plays starting at 8 p.m.

The food truck returns on Sunday along with kids activities and, of course, bowling.