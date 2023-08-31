State Sen. Joyce announces Grundy County districts receiving evidence-based funding

State Sen. Patrick Joyce, D-Essex, announced Thursday that nine school districts across Kankakee and Grundy Counties will receive over $2.8 million in additional funding to help address financial challenges from recent years.

“Our children deserve the opportunity to be successful,” Joyce said. “Through this funding formula we are providing our schools with the tools to ensure students receive a quality education regardless of their ZIP code or financial background.”

The funding comes from the 2017 Illinois Senate Democrat-backed evidence-based funding formula — an overhaul of the way the state funds K-12 education. The law made school funding more equitable by calculating the needs of individual school districts and basing its state revenue on those needs. The formula takes into account a district’s total enrollment, poverty rate and number of special education or English language learners, among other factors.

Grundy County schools receiving funding include Braceville at $13,204 and South Wilmington Community Consolidated School District at $4,178.

Other schools not in Grundy County receiving funding include these schools:

· Kankakee School District 111: $1,309,024

· Bourbonnais School District 53: $766,552

· Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School District 307: $577,462

· Bradley School District 61: $103,411

· Iroquois-Kankakee ROE Alternative School: $89,924

· Iroquois-Kankakee ROE Safe School: $23,185

The Fiscal Year 2024 budget invested $350 million in new funding into students’ success through the evidence-based funding model.