Illinois Extension teaching youth to cook

Teens from Kankakee, Will and Grundy counties converged in Bourbonnais over the summer for a two-month intensive training course in cooking led by the University of Illinois Extension 4-H called Teen Teachers.

This course taught kids ages 5-8 years old how to make good nutritional choices and how to cook healthy foods.

“Using the elements of positive youth development such as belonging, independence, generosity, and mastery, teens were taught to be effective teachers and mentors,” said Shannon Range, 4-H youth development educator for Grundy, Kankakee, & Will Counties, “It was great to witness teens develop into great teachers and give back to a younger generation.”

Teens learned how to become successful teen teachers, then taught youth ages five to eight how to prepare and cook healthy meals. Skills learned included mixing foods, measuring dry and liquid ingredients, reading and following recipes, and more.

The combined Teen Teachers and Cloverbud Cooking programs culminated in the trained teens leading the younger participants in making guacamole, mashed potatoes, pudding, butter in a jar, and applesauce, which provided a satisfying snack as the community came together to celebrate their accomplishments.

“As teens share their knowledge and skills with younger youth, great things happen,” Range said. “teens learned a lot about leadership and overall mentorship –invaluable skills for future careers.”

4-H impacts youth through inclusive programming the whole family can enjoy, rooted in positive youth development principles. 4-H youth are five times more likely to say they will graduate from college, four times more likely to say they help their communities, and two times more likely to say they are active in school.

For more information about 4-H, visit 4h.extension.illinois.edu.