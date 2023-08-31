Goodwill Park construction started on Wednesday

Renovations on Goodwill Park in Morris began Wednesday, with plans for construction to finish in Spring 2024.

The Morris City Council approved a $585,000 bid from George’s Landscaping at the Monday, Aug. 21 meeting and construction began just over a week later.

Among the improvements at Goodwill Park will be a brand new, ADA accessible playground and upgraded ball diamonds, along with a new shelter.

The project starts as part of the city’s comprehensive park plan, which was approved back in 2022 with the intention of spending between $500,000 and $600,000 on improvements to McKinley, Goodwill and West Side Parks.

The new playground at Goodwill Park will have rubberized flooring, which allows for wheelchair accessibility, among the improvements.