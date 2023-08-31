August 31, 2023
Goodwill Park construction started on Wednesday

A render of new playground equipment at Goodwill Park created by Tria Architecture.

A render of new playground equipment at Goodwill Park created by Tria Architecture. (Michael Urbanec)

Renovations on Goodwill Park in Morris began Wednesday, with plans for construction to finish in Spring 2024.

The Morris City Council approved a $585,000 bid from George’s Landscaping at the Monday, Aug. 21 meeting and construction began just over a week later.

Among the improvements at Goodwill Park will be a brand new, ADA accessible playground and upgraded ball diamonds, along with a new shelter.

The project starts as part of the city’s comprehensive park plan, which was approved back in 2022 with the intention of spending between $500,000 and $600,000 on improvements to McKinley, Goodwill and West Side Parks.

The new playground at Goodwill Park will have rubberized flooring, which allows for wheelchair accessibility, among the improvements.

