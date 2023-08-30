Rep. Jason Bunting hosts Farm Safety Week ag breakfast Sept. 22 in Dwight

State Rep. Jason R. Bunting (R-Emington) will host an ag breakfast on Friday September 22 in Dwight as part of Farm Safety Week.

“Farming is one of our most essential professions, but also one of the most dangerous,” Bunting said. “I hope that with events like these we can better educate farmers on ways to stay safe.”

The breakfast will be held on Friday September 22 at 8 a.m. at the Dwight VFW Hall, located at 506 S. Old Route 66. To attend, please RSVP to Rep. Bunting’s office by Wednesday September 13. The office can be contacted at (779) 218-3070 or repbuntingstaff@ilhousegop.org.

Earlier this year Bunting sponsored legislation to declare September 18-23 as Farm Safety Week in Illinois. The resolution, adopted unanimously, has as its purpose “to bring awareness not only to the physical dangers of farming but to the emotional toll it takes on the farming community as well; while we highlight confined spaces safety, roadway safety, and other traditional farming hazards, it is also important to encourage farmers to take care of their own health.”

Rep. Bunting represents the 106th district, which includes all or parts of Ford, Grundy, Iroquois, LaSalle, Livingston, McLean and Will Counties. Find out more at RepBunting.com.