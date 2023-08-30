Morris Community High School students awarded academic honors

Students at Morris Community High School earned academic honors from the College Board National Recognition Programs. These programs celebrate students’ hard work in high school and showcase their strong academic performance. The academic honors for rural area, Black, Indigenous, and/or Latino students are an opportunity for students to share their strong academic achievements with colleges and scholarship programs that are seeking to recruit diverse talent.

At Morris Community High School, Christian Fithian-Morales received the National Hispanic Recognition Award. Alaina Gates, Amanda Joseph, Corey Olson, Emma Johnson, Miranda Muffler, Riley Ahearn, Samuel Mateski, and Stephanie O’Lena received the National Rural and Small Town Award.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate our students and recognize them for the great work they’ve been doing. We’re proud of their strong academic performance in the classroom and on College Board assessments,” said Dr. Craig Ortiz, Superintendent.

The criteria for eligible students include:

GPA of 3.5 or higher.



PSAT/NMSQT or PSAT 10 assessment scores that are within the top 10% of assessment takers in each state for each award program or earned a score of 3 or higher on 2 or more AP Exams in 9th and 10th grade.



Attend school in a rural area or small town, or identify as African American/Black, Hispanic American/Latino, or Indigenous/Native.



Eligible students are invited to apply on BigFuture during their sophomore or junior year and are awarded at the start of the next school year in time to share their achievements in high school as they plan for the future. At the same time, colleges and organizations using College Board’s Student Search Service™ can connect directly with awardees during the recruitment process.