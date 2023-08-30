5 things to do in Grundy County: Live music at Montage, Streator Cruise Night, Yorkville Hometown Days

1. Jazz with Harold Curtis Dawson at Montage Wine Bar: 7 to 11 p.m. Friday, 307 Liberty St. in Morris.

Join Montage Wine Bar for a night of wine and jazz with Harold Curtis Dawson as he makes his Montage debut.

2. Open Mic Night at the EXibit Fine Art Center: 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, 315-A Bedford Rd. in Morris.

Take part in an open mic night, whether as a viewer or a performer with the EXibit Fine Art Center. Entry is free but a $5 donation is suggested. Attendees can bring their own beverages and snacks.

Hometown Days Declan Hansen, 4 of Montgomery can't hold back his excitement on the Baja Buggy ride, but his cousin Caleb Dyer, 8 of Oswego seemed less then thrilled during Hometown Days at Beecher Park in Yorkville on Sunday, Sep. 4, 2022. (Steven Buyansky for Shaw Local/Steven Buyansky for Shaw Media)

3. Yorkville Hometown Days: Thursday through Sunday at Beecher Community Farm on Game Farm Road.

Attend the family-oriented Yorkville Hometown Days only 30 minutes north of Morris, where there’s live entertainment, a carnival, BBQ and more.

4. Streator Cruise Night: 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday in Downtown Streator.

Join Streator as it celebrates Labor Day weekend with its annual Cruise Night, which has the whole town partying like its 1959. The Dream Machines Car Club brings thousands people and classic cars to downtown Streator every year.

Classic vehicles of all shapes and sizes will line the streets of Main Street in Streator for Cruise Night. (Tom Sistak Photo for Shaw Media)

5. Grundy County Speedway’s Fan Appreciation Night: 7 p.m. Saturday, at the Grundy County Speedway, 8890 N. Route 47, Morris.

Join the Grundy County Speedway for a night of racing with late models, sportsman, street stocks, pure stocks and hobby stocks flying around the track. Adults cost $15 and kids 12 to 17 cost $5. There’s also an on-track autograph party starting at 7 p.m.