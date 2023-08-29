Mosquitos test positive for West Nile virus in Streator

The LaSalle County Health Department received confirmation that mosquitos from Streator tested positive for West Nile virus. The mosquitos were collected on August 28 and Environmental Health staff conducted the confirmatory test at the health department.

West Nile virus is transmitted through the bite of Culex mosquitoes, commonly called a house mosquito, that has picked up the virus by feeding on an infected bird. Common symptoms include fever, nausea, headache and muscle aches. Symptoms may last from a few days to a few weeks. Most people infected with West Nile virus will not show any symptoms; however, in rare cases it can lead to severe illness including meningitis, encephalitis or even death. People older than 60 and individuals with weakened immune systems are at higher risk for severe illness from West Nile virus.

Monitoring for West Nile virus includes laboratory tests for mosquito batches, dead crows, blue jays and robins, as well as testing humans with West Nile virus-like symptoms. People who see a sick or dying crow, blue jay or robin should contact the health department, which will determine if the bird will be picked up for testing.

A complete listing of West Nile virus statistics for LaSalle County is available on the Health Department’s web site at lasallecountyil.gov under Environmental Health/Vector Control. A state-wide listing is available at the Illinois Department of Public Health’s web site at https://dph.illinois.gov/topicsservices/diseases-and-conditions/west-nile-virus/surveillance. For more information, call the Health Department at 815-433-3366.