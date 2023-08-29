Morris Woman’s Club hosting a food drive to fill micro pantries on Sept. 30

The Morris Woman’s Club is participating in the General Federation of Women’s Club’s National Day of Service from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30, in Chapin Park by holding a non-perishable food drive to fill the many micro pantries that can be found around Morris.

Mary Lee Howard, with the Morris Woman’s Club’s Health and Wellness Committee, said these pantries cost around $90 to fill last year. This year, $90 of items disappeared within a day. According to a fact sheet Howard shared, 100% of U.S. counties are food insecure, and over 34 million people in the U.S. are food insecure. These statistics include nine million children.

53 million people turned to food programs in 2021 due to job losses because of COVID-19.

“A year ago, filling it once a week usually sufficed,” the club said in the fact sheet. “Within the last few months, the food is disappearing within a day or two. Other pantries in the community are experiencing a similar increase in use.”

The GFWC created the National Day of Service to band together to help solve a domestic problem and raise public awareness of it. This year’s National Day of Service campaign spotlights food insecurity and hunger in the United States. Over 700 clubs will participate in the National Day of Service.

Anyone can drop off food during that time. Suggested items are canned vegetables, fruits, soups, pasta sauce, meats like tuna and spam, and packaged items like pasta, cereals, macaroni and cheese, and rice.

There are eight micro pantries in Morris sitting outside of churches and schools, and the organization at the location is responsible for filling its pantry. The Morris Women’s Club members are responsible for the pantry at the Morris Area Public Library.

With the increased cost of groceries and the growing need for the pantries, the food drive will help stock the micro pantry and assist the other organization’s micro pantries if needed.

Those needing long-term assistance in getting groceries should see if they qualify for aid from We Care of Grundy County.

The GFWC Women’s Clubs unify local women’s clubs with members to strengthen their communities and enhance the lives of others through volunteer service. There are over 60,000 members across the U.S. and a dozen other countries.

For more information, contact morriswomansclub@gmail.com or 815-900-7757.