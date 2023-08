Morris Cruise Night’s September cruise night benefits Pink Heals of Joliet, selling 50/50 raffle tickets that are six for $5 or $1 each.

Pre-registration is not necessary, and cars must enter Washington Street from Route 47 and stop at the entry to pay the $10 fee. Participants will be given a bag with a registration form in it.

Last month’s Cruise Night drew nearly 1,000 cars to Downtown Morris while raising money for Special Connections of Grundy County.