The EXibit Fine Art Center, 315-A Bedford Rd. in Morris is hosting an open mic night from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday.

Entry is free but a $5 donation is suggested. Popcorn, coffee and water is provided and attendees can also bring their own beverages and snacks.

The EXibit Fine Art Center hosts an open mic night the first Friday of every month. It presents a night of acoustic music, spoken word, and more.

Attendees can also tour the gallery and learn more about the EXibit.