Chippewa campground at Kankakee River State Park reopens

State Sen. Patrick Joyce (D-Essex) and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources recently announced the reopening of Chippewa campground, located int he Kankakee River State Park.

“I have always been an advocate for outdoor recreation and activities, so it is amazing to finally see this campsite open back up,” Joyce said. “We are thrilled to welcome people back to Chippewa. After being closed for some time, we can now ensure a safe and enjoyable space where families and campers can go to spend time outdoors.”

The Chippewa campground closed at the end of the fall 2015 camping season after a pump broke in the 1,700-foot well that serves the campground. The well provides water for drinking, bathing, cleaning and more. The project included construction of a new facility to treat water on site and other improvements. Work was delayed during the two-year state budget impasse.

The campground is located on Illinois 102, about two miles west of the Kankakee River State Park main office. It has 98 total campsites, which are available by reservation only. Reservations can be made at ExploreMoreIL.com.

“Reopening this campground has been a long time coming, and I am thrilled that we’ve reached this moment,” said Illinois Department of Natural Resources Director Natalie Phelps Finnie. “Campers who enjoy the Chippewa campground have been waiting patiently for it to reopen, and our staff is excited to welcome them there in time for Labor Day weekend and fall foliage season.”

IDNR is still seeking a campground host for the site. Anyone interested can call the park office at 815-933-1383 or email the site superintendent at Stacey.Johnson@illinois.gov.