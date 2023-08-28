Morris’ Rylee Stenzel lands on 2023 All-Middle Atlantic Conference team

Alvernia University placed eight student-athletes including Rylee Stenzel of Morris, IL (60450) on respective 2023 Spring Academic All-MAC Teams, as announced by Middle Atlantic Conference Executive Director Megan Morrison.

Rylee Stenzel, a first year majoring in criminal justice, finished t-7th at the MAC Championship along with Boreman and Lapinsky to earn second team All-MAC honors. Stenzel played in 19 rounds during the 2022-23 season and finished the year with an 84.0 scoring average. She had one top-three finish on the season and nine top-ten finishes.

The Spring Academic All-MAC teams recognize the top student-athletes like Stenzel both in the classroom and in athletic competition during the 2023 spring semester. The MAC sports information directors nominate and vote on the Academic All-MAC teams, giving 50 percent weight on both academic success and athletic success. A student-athlete must have a spring semester grade-point average (GPA) of 3.20 or higher to be eligible for the award.

Josh Kreider (Baseball), Haleigh Lackner (Women’s Lacrosse), Luke Fagley (Men’s Golf), Leah Bouchard (Women’s Tennis), Shinelle Felix (Women’s Outdoor Track and Field), McKylie Boreman (Women’s Golf), Katie Lapinsky (Women’s Golf), and Rylee Stenzel (Women’s Golf) earned the honor for Alvernia.

