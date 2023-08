Fall Fest 2023 will take place from 3 to 11 p.m. Saturday, September 16 in downtown Coal City.

The festival will include a car show from 3 to 6 p.m., Megan’s Mission 5K Walk/Run at 6 p.m. and music from Retro Circus and Bad Choices from 7 to 11 p.m. Touch-a-Truck, inflatables for kids, food vendors and a 50/50 raffle will also be included in the festivities.