Coal City High School will hold a Youth Cheerleading Camp for first through fifth graders from September 18-20 and September 22.

Practices will be held from 4 to 5:30 p.m. in the high school gymnasium and conclude with a performance at halftime of the Coalers’ September 22 varsity game against Peotone.

The camp costs $35 per child. Registration is available here. The deadline to register is September 1.