The 100 Club of Grundy County currently seeking donations

The 100 Club of Grundy County is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing financial support for first responders and their families during a time of need, and it is currently seeking donations.

When a police officer, firefighter or EMT loses their life or suffers an injury, the 100 Club of Grundy County responds by providing financial support.

In addition to this support, the club can help coordinate professional services, advisory support and moral support.

“We simply want to hep those who are always there to protect us, and to provide support that will have a life-long effect,” the club said in an Aug. 11 Facebook post.

Donations can be made to the 100 Club of Grundy County, N. F. P. and mailed to The 1200 Club, Morris Fire Protection District, 2301 Ashton Road, Morris, IL, 60450.