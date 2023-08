Minooka Community High School campuses are hosting open houses at 6 p.m. Monday at the 26655 W. Eames St. in Channahon and the 301 S. Wabena Ave. in Minooka locations.

The schools invite families to drop in to meet the teachers, and there will be an activity fair at the South Campus in Channahon.

Anyone with questions can contact the main office at 815-467-2557.