August 26, 2023
Shaw Local
Grundy County announces e-waste and shredding event on Sept. 16

By Shaw Local News Network

The Grundy County Land Use Department is hosting an e-waste and paper shredding event on Sept. 16. (Shaw Media)

The Grundy County Land Use Department is hosting an electronic e-waste and paper shredding event from 8 a.m. to noon at 310 E. DuPont Rd., Morris, the Grundy County Animal Control facility.

It will cost $25 for televisions and $50 for all projection televisions. Other electronics will be accepted for free. White goods, dehumidifiers and air conditioners will not be accepted.

Residents are asked to limit shredding materials to two paper ream boxes, and no plastics or metals will be allowed in the paper shredding.

The gate will close at noon, no exceptions.

For more information, call the office at 815-941-3228.

