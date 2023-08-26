Coal City requiring children to be accompanied by parents at football games

Coal City District 1 announced on its Facebook page Wednesday that all elementary and middle school students must be accompanied by an adult at Coal City High School football games.

Students not accompanied by an adult or who don’t have their high school IDs on them will be turned away.

The district also asks everyone to leave bikes, scooters and skateboards at home. Students also shouldn’t bring footballs to the game, and they will not be allowed to play catch. They are also asked to say off the P.E. and practice fields behind the stadium.