Volunteer Grundy website provides a volunteer portal for those organizing in the community

The Community Foundation of Grundy County, thanks to funding from the Morris Lions Club, has debuted a new service for nonprofits and volunteers in Grundy County, volunteergrundy.com.

Volunteer Grundy creates a space for organizations to share their needs and volunteers to fill needed roles in nonprofit organizations.

Nonprofit can list volunteer needs by registering as an organization. Once approved, organizations need a list of volunteer needs.

Those interested need a computer, wifi, organization logo, dtails of an event date, time, needs and shifts, and a computer literate member of the organization to be a liaison to the website.

More information on Volunteer Grundy will be provided in a future Morris Herald-News story.