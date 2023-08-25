August 25, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred MilesGames and Puzzles

Volunteer Grundy website provides a volunteer portal for those organizing in the community

By Shaw Local News Network

The Community Foundation of Grundy County's logo

The Community Foundation of Grundy County, thanks to funding from the Morris Lions Club, has debuted a new service for nonprofits and volunteers in Grundy County, volunteergrundy.com.

Volunteer Grundy creates a space for organizations to share their needs and volunteers to fill needed roles in nonprofit organizations.

Nonprofit can list volunteer needs by registering as an organization. Once approved, organizations need a list of volunteer needs.

Those interested need a computer, wifi, organization logo, dtails of an event date, time, needs and shifts, and a computer literate member of the organization to be a liaison to the website.

More information on Volunteer Grundy will be provided in a future Morris Herald-News story.

Morris
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois